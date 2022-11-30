The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Soldiers who beat, cursed Hebron activists acted inappropriately -IDF inquiry

The investigation found that the soldiers exercised poor judgment and acted against expectations by using violence and verbal harassment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 07:28

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2022 08:07
Soldiers confront left-wing activists in Hebron, November 25, 2022. (photo credit: Issa Amro and Tal Sagi/Screenshot)
Soldiers confront left-wing activists in Hebron, November 25, 2022.
(photo credit: Issa Amro and Tal Sagi/Screenshot)

The IDF Givati Brigade soldiers who beat and cursed at left-wing activists in Hebron on Friday were found at fault in the exchange and acted unbecoming of Israeli combat troops according to the army's investigation of the incident, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday morning. 

The investigation found that the soldiers exercised poor judgment and acted against expectations in their use of unnecessary physical violence and verbal harassment. 

"Violent behavior against a citizen is unacceptable," said the report. "Additionally, it is forbidden for a warrior to express themselves in a belligerent way while expressing a political position."

The soldiers' decision to detain the activists without their commander's approval was a mistake and such an arrest should have been implemented by Israel Police or Border Police. 

One soldier, who according to video subdued an activist in a chokehold and later struck him, was suspended from operational duty and was placed under investigation by the Military Police and Israel Police. The findings will be forwarded to the Military Attorney General's office, the IDF said. 

The other soldier in question, who expressed himself in "an inappropriate manner" was convicted to ten days on Tuesday after he confessed to his actions. 

“[Otzma Yehudit head Itamar] Ben-Gvir will create order here. You’ve lost it. All you do here is finished, the whole brothel you make here,” the soldier had said according to another recording. “You do everything against the law. I decide what the law is and you are acting against the law.”

The IDF however also noted that the activists had provoked the soldiers, and did not listen to their instructions. 

Brigade commander Yehuda Lativ reportedly ordered the preparation of soldiers for different scenarios. Central command head Major General Yehuda Fox instructed staff to explore how to expand and improve the "toolbox" used by soldiers and their commanders in such situations. 



