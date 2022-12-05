Herzog departs Bahrain for the UAE

President Isaac Herzog departed Bahrain on Monday morning for a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates before returning to Israel on Monday night.

On Sunday he made the first official trip ever by an Israeli President to Bahrain, since ties between the two countries were normalized in 2020. During the trip, he met with the country’s King, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted about the trip stating, “We welcome the historic visit by President @Isaac_Herzog to Bahrain and another step towards an integrated and prosperous Middle East. Grateful for the leadership and vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and our Bahraini partners.”

In the UAE, Herzog will participate in the Abu Dhabi Space Debate and meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the palace in Abu Dhabi.