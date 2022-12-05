The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Herzog departs Bahrain for the UAE

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 09:03

President Isaac Herzog departed Bahrain on Monday morning for a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates before returning to Israel on Monday night. 

On Sunday he made the first official trip ever by an Israeli President to Bahrain, since ties between the two countries were normalized in 2020. During the trip, he met with the country’s King, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted about the trip stating, “We welcome the historic visit by President @Isaac_Herzog to Bahrain and another step towards an integrated and prosperous Middle East. Grateful for the leadership and vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and our Bahraini partners.”

In the UAE, Herzog will participate in the Abu Dhabi Space Debate and meet with  UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the palace in Abu Dhabi.

UAE president visits Qatar in sign of thaw
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:23 AM
Three killed in fuel tanker explosion at Russian airfield
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:11 AM
Second Israeli arrested in connection to Holon road rage murder
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2022 06:17 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Gabon - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/04/2022 12:11 PM
President Herzog takes off for first state visit to Bahrain
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2022 06:57 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy
By REUTERS
12/04/2022 04:25 AM
US expects reduced tempo in Ukraine fighting to continue for months
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 11:39 PM
Spanish police believe origin of letter bombs was city of Valladolid
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 11:34 PM
Pentagon chief calls on Congress to pass spending bill on time
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 09:50 PM
Suspect arrested during attempt to cross into Israel from Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 08:56 PM
Efrat residents receive all clear after concerns of security threat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 07:42 PM
US Navy intercepts fishing boat smuggling ammunition in Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 03:53 PM
200 Iranians killed since protests against regime began, Iran says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 11:54 AM
Israeli injured in Rahat shooting, police open probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2022 10:57 AM
Vladimir Putin could use Ukraine peace talks to restock army - report
By REUTERS
12/03/2022 12:14 AM
