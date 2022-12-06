The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least five killed in blast in northern Afghanistan

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 06:20

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2022 06:24

At least five people were killed when a blast hit a vehicle carrying employees of an oil company in northern Afghanistan, police said on Tuesday.

"Today around 7 a.m. a blast took place in...Balkh on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees," said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern Balkh province, adding that at least four people were also injured in the explosion.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Several attacks have taken place in urban centers in recent months in Afghanistan, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's East Java, no tsunami potential
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 08:22 AM
Sa'ar: Herzog should reject any request by Netanyahu to extend mandate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 07:52 AM
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking' Star, dies aged 71
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 05:28 AM
Russia deploys defense missile system on Kuril island near Japan
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 04:38 AM
N. Korea fires more artillery shells into sea in response to S. Korea
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 03:46 AM
Half of Kyiv's region to remain without power for days - governor
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 02:49 AM
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 01:41 AM
White House asks GOP to condemn Trump remarks on US Constitution
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 01:40 AM
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years prison in California fraud case
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 11:49 PM
Shots fired at entrance to IDF outpost near Ofra settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 10:19 PM
Congolese gov't says 272 civilians killed in massacre last week
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 09:11 PM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strike Hihifo, Tonga - USGS
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 06:58 PM
2 police officers lightly injured in riot near Rachel's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 06:27 PM
40% of Kyiv region without electricity after Russian attacks- governor
By REUTERS
12/05/2022 04:55 PM
Car hit by Jerusalem Light Rail, driver moderately injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2022 04:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by