Former prime minister Naftali Bennett met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, Bennett thanked Sullivan for the Biden administration's support for Israel, and in particular for not returning to the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran.

"The government under my leadership maintained good and warm relations with the US while standing up for Israel's interests," said Bennett. "I hope that this continues. The two countries must maintain and strengthen their relationship, regardless of political fluctuations."