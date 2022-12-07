The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Naftali Bennett meets with US National Security Advisor at the White House

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 07:11

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, Bennett thanked Sullivan for the Biden administration's support for Israel, and in particular for not returning to the JCPOA nuclear deal with Iran.

"The government under my leadership maintained good and warm relations with the US while standing up for Israel's interests," said Bennett. "I hope that this continues. The two countries must maintain and strengthen their relationship, regardless of political fluctuations."

Suspected suicide blast at Indonesian police station kills two
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 05:20 AM
US lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 04:18 AM
Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 03:01 AM
President Xi Jinping to attend summits in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 02:21 AM
US not preventing Ukraine from developing long-range strike capabilities
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 11:51 PM
Shots fired at car near Hebron, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 09:53 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near Mongolia's Sainshand - EMSC
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 06:47 PM
MIG-21 plane crashes in Croatia during military drill
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 04:16 PM
Palestinian arrested on Temple Mount after attacking Jewish visitor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 04:01 PM
Terrorist freed in Shalit deal back in Israeli prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 03:53 PM
Russia sees 'positive dynamics' in talks on Zaporizhzhia safety zone
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 01:11 PM
IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 01:09 PM
Gantz orders IDF to prepare for escalation in light of new government
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 12:26 PM
Break the Wave: 3 terrorism suspects arrested in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 09:35 AM
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's East Java, no tsunami potential
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 08:22 AM
