The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump legal team locates two more classified records

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 23:06

A team that Donald Trump hired to search for White House documents found at least two classified records at the former president's Florida home, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

A federal judge directed Trump's attorneys to look for any classified material still in his possession. They found the documents in a storage room at his Palm Beach, Florida, home, one of four properties searched, the person said.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by retaining US government records, some marked as top secret, after leaving office in January 2021.

Trump, who last month launched his 2024 presidential campaign, has denied wrongdoing and has said without providing evidence that the investigation is a partisan attack.

The searches were reported earlier by the Washington Post and CNN.

FBI agents seized thousands of documents, about 100 of which were marked classified, during a court-approved Aug. 8 search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Prosecutors are also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home. Officials have said more classified documents may still be missing.

Last month US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee both the documents investigation as well as a separate investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

"President Trump and his counsel continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice," said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung.

Garland appointed Smith as special counsel to ensure the probe was independent of US President Joe Biden, who may face Trump again in the 2024 election.

Trump has faced a series of legal setbacks over the past week, including a Tuesday verdict that his company was guilty of tax fraud.

Senate panel approves resolution honoring victims of AIMA attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2022 09:50 PM
Betzalel Smotrich meets with UAE ambassador
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2022 09:14 PM
Kremlin: No question of Russian involvement in German coup plot
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 01:14 PM
Kremlin says US defense budget 'confrontational' towards Russia
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 01:10 PM
Putin, UAE president discuss OPEC+, oil price cap - Kremlin
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 11:17 AM
Two trains collide in Spain's Catalonia region, several injured
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 10:14 AM
Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 09:00 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2022 08:50 AM
Bennett meets with US National Security Advisor at the White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2022 07:11 AM
Suspected suicide blast at Indonesian police station kills two
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 05:20 AM
US lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 04:18 AM
Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 03:01 AM
President Xi Jinping to attend summits in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
12/07/2022 02:21 AM
US not preventing Ukraine from developing long-range strike capabilities
By REUTERS
12/06/2022 11:51 PM
Shots fired at car near Hebron, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2022 09:53 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by