US sportswriter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar during World Cup

Grant Wahl, a US sportswriter covering the soccer World Cup, died in Qatar on Friday, his family and US Soccer said.

"NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl. He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal," an NPR reporter tweeted late on Friday. US Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl."

Wahl, a former Sports Illustrated journalist who now publishes on Substack, said last month that he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.

He said in late November that World Cup security denied him entry to the United States' opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and asked him to take his shirt off.

He was also tweeting about the Netherlands-Argentina match earlier on Friday. His wife responded to the US Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock."

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v United States - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 United States players applaud fans after the match as United States are eliminated from the World Cup (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

Only few details are known

He wrote on Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.

"I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis," he said on Substack this week.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"He was a kind and caring person whose passion for soccer and dedication to journalism were immeasurable," Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said in reaction to news of Wahl's death.