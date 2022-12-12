Israel completes project to carry desalinated water to Kinneret - report

Israel's national water company Mekorot has completed the construction of a water carrier project to transfer desalinated water to Lake Kinneret (the Sea of Galilee) for the first time, KAN News reported on Monday.

Construction of the project began more than five years ago, amid a crippling drought that was ongoing throughout 2018. It was originally approved in cabinet as an emergency plan to address the growing water shortage at the time.

Desalination provides Israel with some 70% of its drinking water, with the Kinneret providing an ever smaller amount of potable water.