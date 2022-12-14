The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Iran nuclear chief says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon - report

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 11:57

UN nuclear watchdog officials will visit Iran in the coming days, Tehran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday, to try to end an impasse over traces of uranium found at Iranian undeclared sites.

"We hope the visit of the International Atomic Energy officials to Tehran in the coming days can help resolving issues with the agency," Eslami told state TV.

The issue has been an obstacle to progress in wider talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with major powers to curb its disputed uranium enrichment program in return for lifting sanctions imposed by Washington after exiting the pact in 2018.

Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defense ministry
By REUTERS
12/14/2022 11:27 AM
Shots fired at Israeli security forces during West Bank arrests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 08:34 AM
Retired Israeli judge Yitzhak Banai passes away at 92
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 11:30 PM
Contractor, foreman arrested after deadly Jerusalem scaffolding collapse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 10:39 PM
US resumes patrols with SDF in northern Syria - Pentagon
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 10:06 PM
Two unvaccinated babies hospitalized, infected with influenza virus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 09:05 PM
US targets network after 'sensitive items' sent to Russia, Commerce Dept
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 07:24 PM
US lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 06:47 PM
Israel's Foreign Ministry issues travel warning to Peru
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 06:11 PM
Police, IDF stop weapon smuggling attempt from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 05:24 PM
France's foreign minister to summon Iran diplomat
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 03:37 PM
Bus driver indicted for hitting olah crossing street, killing her
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2022 03:27 PM
Air raid warnings sound across Ukraine, but no sign of an attack
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 03:16 PM
UK sanctions Russian military commanders, Iranian businessmen
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 01:26 PM
Kremlin says Ukraine must accept 'realities' for there to be peace
By REUTERS
12/13/2022 12:27 PM
