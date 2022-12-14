Female IDF soldiers earn 25% less than their male counterparts, according to a new report published by the Finance Ministry on Wednesday.

The report noted that the gender wage gap is not closing as quickly as it is in other branches of government as the defense establishment includes combat positions and other roles which are not open for women or have only recently opened for women.

The prison service has a much smaller wage gap (just 5%), although it is wider than it was a few years ago when it stood at 2.2%. The wage gap also widened slightly among civilians working in the army as well (from 16.1% to 22.1%) and among the police (from 15.4% to 17.1%).