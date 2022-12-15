IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 10 wanted people on suspicion of involvement in terror activities and confiscated illegal firearms across the West Bank on Wednesday night.

During an arrest of two wanted persons in Nablus and the confiscation of M-16 rifle parts, a local disturbance broke out, which was dispersed by security forces who responded with non-lethal means and sniper fire. While exiting the area after the operation was concluded, gunmen opened fire in the direction of the forces. No injuries were sustained.

While arresting five additional suspects in the Beitunia and Beit Amar villages and the Kalandia refugee camp Molotov cocktails, stones and cinderblocks were thrown at Israeli security forces who responded with non-lethal means.

Three more suspects were arrested and several firearms were confiscated in Harbat al-Ashkar, Yatta and Hebron.