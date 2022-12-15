The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two people injured in shooting at Pennsylvania medical facility - ABC affiliate

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 18:07

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2022 18:17

Two people were shot on Thursday morning at a medical facility in Berks County, Pennsylvania, an ABC News affiliate reported, citing local police.

Police said the two people were being treated, but their conditions were not known, the report added. The shooter was accounted for and there was no threat to the community at this time, according to the police statement cited in the report.

The shooting took place about 8:30 a.m. local time in Wyomissing, a city of about 11,000 situated about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia's City Center.

The Wyomissing Borough Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IDF chief thanks Yair Lapid for cooperation ahead of PM's departure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 05:57 PM
Car on fire at Shuafat light rail station - Palestinian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 03:22 PM
Turkey seeks a trilateral mechanism with Russia, Syria -Erdogan
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 12:45 PM
Kremlin: No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 11:45 AM
Shots fired at Israeli forces during overnight arrests in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/15/2022 09:34 AM
Ukrainian forces shell Russian-controlled Donetsk, officials say
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 09:07 AM
Two dead after fire at refinery in Russia's Angarsk
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 07:56 AM
Unexplained leak from docked spacecraft cancels Russian ISS spacewalk
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 05:18 AM
US planning to send smart-bomb kits to Ukraine - report
By REUTERS
12/15/2022 01:26 AM
Bedouin citizen killed in IDF raid on drug smuggling attempt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 07:37 PM
Death sentence of Iranian protester suspended - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 04:09 PM
Suspected terrorist arrested with handgun near Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 03:49 PM
Body of missing diver found on Tel Aviv beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2022 03:21 PM
Iran nuclear chief says IAEA officials to visit Tehran soon - report
By REUTERS
12/14/2022 11:57 AM
Russian strategic bombers patrol over Sea of Japan - defense ministry
By REUTERS
12/14/2022 11:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by