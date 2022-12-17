The Likud Party announced that it filed a complaint with the police against Yariv Perlmutter on Saturday, who in a tweet called for a "final solution" for Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his family.

In the tweet, Perelmuter wrote "It seems that even the filth that is Netanyahu finally understood how much of a filth he is. Only a final solution for this man, for him, his crazy wife and his sons - a final solution."

In the statement, the Likud called on the state prosecutor, the Shin Bet and the Police to act against this "dangerous incitement" against Netanyahu.

Perelmuter's Twitter account can no longer be found. It is unclear if it was blocked or deleted by Perelmuter himself.