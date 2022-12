A 16-year-old was stabbed in a Netanya school on Sunday morning and was taken to Laniado Medical Center in light condition, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

Police officers were called to the scene and opened an investigation.

This is the second time in the space of a week that a high school student was stabbed on school grounds. Last week, a 16-year-old was stabbed in school by people who broke into the school grounds.