Investigators from the Irish Defence Forces, Military Police and An Garda Síochána, as well as a lawyer from Dublin, arrived in Lebanon on Monday to investigate the murder of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper Seán Rooney last week, according to national broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann.

The Irish team includes a detective superintendent and a detective inspector from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation as well as a detective sergeant from the Garda Technical Bureau.