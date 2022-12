Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday, including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom, over anti-government protests that have rocked the country, according to a statement published by state media.

"Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the IRGC (Revolutionary Guards) including dual nationals who were trying to leave the country," the statement read.

The unrest was triggered by the September 16 death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian who was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire" under Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.

The protests

The protests, in which demonstrators from all walks of life have called for the fall of Iran's ruling theocracy, have posed one of the biggest challenges to the Shi'ite Muslim-ruled Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard members in Tehran carry the casket of Iran Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General Mohsen Ghajarian, who was killed in the northern province of Aleppo , Syria (credit: ATTA KENARE / AFP)

The government has blamed the unrest on demonstrators bent on the destruction of public property and says they are trained and armed by enemies including the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.