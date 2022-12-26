The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Three killed from falling drone wreckage at Russian military base

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 07:28

Three military personnel were killed as a result of wreckage from a Ukrainian drone falling on a military base in Russia's Saratov region, Russian agencies reported citing the country's defense ministry.

"On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the airfield were fatally wounded."

The ministry added that aviation equipment was not damaged.

Two teens killed in car crash on Highway 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 06:14 AM
Qatar expresses 'extreme concern' over Taliban bar on female staff
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 10:01 PM
Reported motorcycle explosion in Petah Tikva
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 09:52 PM
Fire in Tel Aviv residential building injures six
By Walla!
12/25/2022 08:13 PM
Herzog: 'I will act to prevent harm to LGBTQ+ Israelis'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 07:50 PM
Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 07:24 PM
IDF to carry out training drill along Lebanon border this week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 07:10 PM
Shai Avital's extradition scheduled for January 3
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 06:20 PM
US embassy alerts Americans over planned terrorist attack in Pakistan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:49 PM
Beaches closed in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Herzliya due to pollution
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 05:47 PM
Israeli suspected of injuring women in haredi riot arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 04:18 PM
China stages drills, citing US-Taiwan provocation
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 01:52 PM
Police block off Tel Aviv road out of concern for another sinkhole
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 10:38 AM
Break the Wave: Israeli security forces arrest two terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/25/2022 09:00 AM
China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figure
By REUTERS
12/25/2022 04:26 AM
