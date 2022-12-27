'Deri', 'Smortich' laws pass in Knesset

The Basic Law: Knesset, otherwise known as the "Deri Law" and "Smotrich Law" passed in Knesset early on Tuesday morning.

The laws were passed together 63-55 after a night-long voting marathon in which the incoming opposition tried to stall as much as possible.

The intention of the “Deri Law” is to enable Shas chairman Arye Deri to be appointed as a minister because Israel's law did not allow people who had received prison sentences to serve as ministers in the government. The "Deri Law" provides an amendment to that law that says that if someone receives a suspended sentence and doesn't actually serve time in prison, which was the case for Deri, they could still become a minister.

The “Smotrich Law” is another provision that enables the position of minister within a ministry. This would enable Religious Zionist Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the Defense Ministry as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Civil Administration, i.e., the West Bank without being Defense Minister.

"The Deri Law is more proof of the weakness of [incoming prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu opposite his extremist partners," said Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid after the law was passed. "Bibi is weak, and Deri knew he would give in to him just like he gives in to everyone. IDF soldiers, Holocaust survivors and fighting the high cost of living doesn't matter to them. They don't have good will to do what's right for you, Israel's citizens, but only to make a convicted criminal a minister without being bothered."

United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf and Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir with MKs from the likely coalition, November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yariv Levin resigns as Knesset speaker

At the end of the plenum, Yariv Levin resigned as Knesset speaker so that he could serve as Justice Minister.