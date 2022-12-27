The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

'Deri', 'Smortich' laws pass in Knesset

These two laws had to be passed as soon as possible so that Deri and Smotrich could legally serve in the positions Netanyahu promised them.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 07:19

Updated: DECEMBER 27, 2022 07:35
RELIGIOUS ZIONIST Party leader Bezalel Smotrich and Shas Party head Arye Deri shake hands at the Knesset swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem on April 6. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/REUTERS)
RELIGIOUS ZIONIST Party leader Bezalel Smotrich and Shas Party head Arye Deri shake hands at the Knesset swearing-in ceremony in Jerusalem on April 6.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY/REUTERS)

The Basic Law: Knesset, otherwise known as the "Deri Law" and "Smotrich Law" passed in Knesset early on Tuesday morning.

The laws were passed together 63-55 after a night-long voting marathon in which the incoming opposition tried to stall as much as possible.

The intention of the “Deri Law” is to enable Shas chairman Arye Deri to be appointed as a minister because Israel's law did not allow people who had received prison sentences to serve as ministers in the government. The "Deri Law" provides an amendment to that law that says that if someone receives a suspended sentence and doesn't actually serve time in prison, which was the case for Deri, they could still become a minister.

The “Smotrich Law” is another provision that enables the position of minister within a ministry. This would enable Religious Zionist Party Chairman Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the Defense Ministry as the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Civil Administration, i.e., the West Bank without being Defense Minister.

"The Deri Law is more proof of the weakness of [incoming prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu opposite his extremist partners," said Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid after the law was passed. "Bibi is weak, and Deri knew he would give in to him just like he gives in to everyone. IDF soldiers, Holocaust survivors and fighting the high cost of living doesn't matter to them. They don't have good will to do what's right for you, Israel's citizens, but only to make a convicted criminal a minister without being bothered."

United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf and Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir with MKs from the likely coalition, November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) United Torah Judaism leader Yitzhak Goldknopf and Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben-Gvir with MKs from the likely coalition, November 21, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yariv Levin resigns as Knesset speaker

At the end of the plenum, Yariv Levin resigned as Knesset speaker so that he could serve as Justice Minister.



Tags aryeh deri Knesset government law Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by