Japan to deploy missile defense unit near Taiwain - report

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 27, 2022 11:00

Japan's Defense Ministry will deploy a surface-to-air missile defense unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday.

The installment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of Okinawa prefecture, to reinforce defense of Japan's southwestern islands, Jiji quoted ministry spokesperson Takeshi Aoki as saying.

Earlier this month, Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that would buy missiles capable of striking China as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.

Parents arrested on suspicion of abusing two-year-old son
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2022 10:27 AM
South Korea military apologizes for handling of North Korean drones
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 09:19 AM
South Korea's Yoon vows to advance launch of drone unit
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 05:07 AM
Biden approves US emergency relief for New York after blizzard
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 04:44 AM
Report falsely claims Mike Pence to run for US president in 2024
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 01:18 AM
Lavrov: Either Ukraine fulfills Moscow's proposals or our army decides
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 12:20 AM
Zelensky: power shortages persist, nearly 9 million Ukrainians without
By REUTERS
12/27/2022 12:10 AM
Ten killed after Burkina Faso bus hits landmine on Christmas Day
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 08:14 PM
Border Police officer charged for aiming loaded weapon at fellow officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 05:09 PM
Nigerian military helicopter crashes at Niamey airport, killing three
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 04:44 PM
Goldknopf informs Netanyahu he is giving up security cabinet seat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/26/2022 04:43 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 04:28 PM
Knesset plenum to choose new speaker, ratify government Thursday
By ELIAV BREUER
12/26/2022 11:58 AM
UN official meets Taliban, urges reverse of NGO female worker ban
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 11:57 AM
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
By REUTERS
12/26/2022 11:03 AM
