Japan to deploy missile defense unit near Taiwain - report

Japan's Defense Ministry will deploy a surface-to-air missile defense unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday.

The installment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of Okinawa prefecture, to reinforce defense of Japan's southwestern islands, Jiji quoted ministry spokesperson Takeshi Aoki as saying.

Earlier this month, Japan unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that would buy missiles capable of striking China as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.