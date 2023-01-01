The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Several injured in blast outside Kabul's military airport

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 09:16

An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said.

"Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.

He did not specify the nature or target of the explosion.

Local residents said a loud explosion was heard before 8 am in the vicinity of the military side of the heavily fortified airport.

They said the area had been sealed off by security forces, and all roads had been closed.

The Taliban-run administration has been faced with a bloody insurgency waged by the Islamic State militant group, which has in recent weeks targeted a number of key installations in Kabul, including the Russian and Pakistani embassies as well as the office of the country's former prime minister.

Otzma Yehudit MK: Occupation of West Bank permanent at this moment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2023 08:26 AM
Likud, Otzma Yehudit MKs oppose Tibi appointment as deputy speaker
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/01/2023 08:11 AM
Blasts heard in and around Kyiv while air raid sirens wail across Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/01/2023 12:54 AM
N.Korea's Kim calls for new ICBMs, mass production of tactical nuclear weapons -KCNA
By REUTERS
01/01/2023 12:50 AM
Motorcyclist treated for injuries after being hit by bus in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2022 11:32 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Egyptian police east of Cairo
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 11:11 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 10:32 PM
Iran warned off spy plane near Iranian war games in the Gulf - report
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 10:07 PM
France's Macron tells Ukraine: We will help you until victory
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 09:59 PM
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by 'despicable' UN vote
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 08:18 PM
Emirati President bin Zayed congratulates Netanyahu on forming gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/31/2022 08:06 PM
Russia and Ukraine free 200 captured troops in New Year prisoner swap
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 05:47 PM
Kyiv hotel damaged amid missile strikes
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 02:18 PM
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Syria in phone call
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 02:13 PM
US says N.Korea ballistic missile launches don't pose immediate threat to allies
By REUTERS
12/31/2022 03:31 AM
