IDF soldier killed in suspected gun negligence incident

An IDF soldier was killed on Monday night after being injured by gunshots in a military base in central Israel, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

Military Police opened an investigation into the incident and will submit its findings to the Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

Military officials initially suspected the soldier was killed by a fellow soldier in a tragic incident of gun negligence, according to N12.

IDF maps home of terrorist in overnight raid of West Bank

IDF soldiers operated in the Ramallah and Kfar Akab area on Monday night, mapping out the homes of the terrorist who carried out the double bombing attack in Jerusalem on November 23, 2022.

The mapping operation was carried out in preparation for the likely demolition of the home, the possibility of which is currently under examination.

During the operation, violent disturbances broke out in the village of Kfar Akav, during which Palestinians threw rocks and Molotov cocktails in the direction of the IDF soldiers.

No injuries were reported to Israeli forces.