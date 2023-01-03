Truck crashes into bus carrying children on Israeli highway

A 10-year-old Israeli girl was seriously injured after a bus carrying children was involved in a serious crash with a truck on Israel's Highway 1 on Tuesday morning, according to Israeli media.

The highway was blocked from the Latrun interchange eastward by police as emergency services officials tended to involved passengers.

Some 30 Israeli children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. One 10-year-old girl who was sitting in one of the front seats was reported to be injured with serious head wounds.

Other passengers were treated by Magen David Adom first responders who confirmed

This is a developing story.