Israel Police arrested two individuals on Friday morning suspected of vandalizing a large number of tombstones in the Protestant cemetery near Mount Zion in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem District police chief said in a meeting held on Thursday with the Greek patriarch: "Any damage to religious institutions and sites is serious and harms the unique and delicate fabric of life that exists in the city for people of all religions and denominations. We will continue to be committed to maintaining security and order, to a determined and uncompromising fight against lawbreakers wherever they are."