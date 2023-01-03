The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Teens vandalize graves in Mount Zion's Protestant cemetery

Two Jewish teenagers caused $100,000 in damages to graves in the Mount Zion cemetery.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 18:13

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 18:14
Graves at Mount Zion destroyed by Jewish Teens 2023 (photo credit: Jerusalem University College)
Graves at Mount Zion destroyed by Jewish Teens 2023
(photo credit: Jerusalem University College)

Two Jewish teenagers were recorded damaging 30 graves in a historic Protestant cemetery on Mount Zion on Sunday, according to the Jerusalem University College.

The two teenage vandals have caused an estimated $100,000 in damages by shattering headstones, breaking crosses and generally desecrating the cemetery.

What is the cemetery's history?

The cemetery hosts commonwealth war graves. Most notably, the body of Oskar Schindler, who saved 1200 Jews during the holocaust and inspired the movie 'Schindler's list', is buried in this cemetery. 

The historic site also holds the remains of significant contributors to the history and development of Israel's capital, Jerusalem. People included are Conrad Schick, G. Douglas Young, James Starkey, and Horatio Spafford. 

Sadly, the graves had already been vandalized in 2013 and communal efforts from the Jewish, Muslim, and Christian communities were made to restore the site.

Graves at Mount Zion destroyed by Jewish teenagers 2023 (credit: Jerusalem University College) Graves at Mount Zion destroyed by Jewish teenagers 2023 (credit: Jerusalem University College)

There is footage of the incident and the Mount Zion Police forces are currently investigating the situation. 



Tags Israel Jerusalem crime vandalism
