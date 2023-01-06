The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Germany coordinating with US on fighting vehicles for Ukraine -DefMin

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2023 18:20

Updated: JANUARY 6, 2023 18:24

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke with her US counterpart on Friday to coordinate on fighting vehicles and air defense for Ukraine, her ministry said, after Berlin joined Washington and Paris in sending more weaponry to Kyiv.

Lambrecht and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the current war situation and how to coordinate further military support, particularly regarding infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile defense system pledged by Berlin, the German defense ministry said in a statement.

"Together with out allies, we continue to support Ukraine in unity, solidarity and close coordination," Lambrecht said.

Germany calls for release of all political prisoners in Belarus
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 03:59 PM
UK to launch western Europe's first orbital satellite Monday
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 12:44 PM
Police arrest two for vandalizing Christian cemetery in Jerusalem
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 10:46 AM
Ben-Gvir visits Israeli prison for first time as minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 10:27 AM
Austrian soldier killed, another injured in airfield incident
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 10:22 AM
10 Israelis injured as two buses crash in Jerusalem bus stop
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 08:47 AM
Australian woman gets bail after arrest for entering Islamic State area
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 06:01 AM
Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 04:05 AM
US Capitol police officer's family sues Trump over death
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 03:52 AM
44-year-old killed during fight in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2023 03:24 AM
Utah man massacred family, including five children
By REUTERS
01/06/2023 03:19 AM
Netanyahu to undergo routine examination on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 09:39 PM
Biden to honor 12 people with Presidential Citizens Medal
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:46 PM
Defense Minister Gallant meets with Mossad head Barnea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2023 05:17 PM
Kremlin: Russia to announce brief truce in Ukraine for Christmas
By REUTERS
01/05/2023 05:15 PM
