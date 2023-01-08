The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Russia claims it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in rocket attack

If true, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 last year.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 15:12

Updated: JANUARY 8, 2023 16:12
Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023. (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
Soldiers with the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade use their phones next to an APC at the front line on Orthodox Christmas, during a ceasefire announced by Russia over the Orthodox Christmas period, from the frontline region of Kreminna, Ukraine, January 6, 2023.
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)

Russia's defense ministry said on Sunday it had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike on two buildings in eastern Ukraine temporarily housing Ukrainian forces.

Reuters could not immediately verify the defense ministry's assertion. There was no immediate comment on the Russian claim from Ukraine, though the mayor of Kramatorsk, the eastern Ukrainian town Russia said it had targeted, said earlier on Sunday on Facebook that nobody had been killed in an attack on various buildings in the city.

Russia's defense ministry said the strike on the buildings in Kramatorsk was revenge for a deadly Ukrainian attack earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow's forces in which at least 89 servicemen were killed.

Reliable intelligence 

The ministry said in a statement that it had used what it called reliable intelligence to target the Ukrainian troops. It said more than 700 Ukrainian troops had been housed in one hostel and more than 600 in another.

A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in a destroyed building of a school at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA) A Ukrainian serviceman is seen in a destroyed building of a school at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ANNA KUDRIAVTSEVA)

"As a result of a massive missile strike on these temporary deployment points of Ukrainian army units, more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed," the defense ministry said.

If true, it would be the single largest loss of Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded on Feb. 24 last year.



