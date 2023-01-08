The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia to mobilize up to 500,000 for major spring offensive -Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Vadym Skibitskyi said that around January 15 conscription would begin and that it would take Russian forces around two months to organize its formations.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 8, 2023 15:09
Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops attend a ceremony before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV)
Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops attend a ceremony before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SERGEY PIVOVAROV)

The Kremlin will mobilize up to 500,000 Russians for a spring offensive, Ukrainian Defense Ministry representatives predicted on Friday.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Vadym Skibitskyi told The Guardian that it was expected that around January 15 conscription would begin and that it would take Russian forces around two months to organize its formations.

While Skibitskyi said the mobilization could include 300,000 on the lower end, both he and Ukrainian intelligence representative Andriy Chernyak said that up to 500,000 people could be mobilized.

Chernyak told T-online that such a large mobilization would mean that this round of conscription would impact large Russian cities such as Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The Ukrainian National Resistance Center said on Friday that people in the disputed Donetsk region would also be mobilized and that the restrictions on conscripting civil servants would be removed.

Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation attend a ceremony before departure for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK) Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation attend a ceremony before departure for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, around 300,000 people were mobilized following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement "partial mobilization" in late September.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that a major "aggression" was planned for the coming months, and his office head Andriy Yermak met with US representatives on Friday that emphasized Russia's "concentrating groups for offensive actions."

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura K. Cooper expressed caution on the degree of concern a potential spring offensive could bring at a Friday briefing.

"I think you will see Russian forces trying to advance, you know, trying to mobilize what they can."

Laura Cooper

"I think you will see Russian forces trying to advance, you know, trying to mobilize what they can," said Cooper. "In the case of what we've seen in, in Bakhmut with Wagner forces, in many cases, it's conscripted, you know, convicts on the battlefield. So, I think you'll still see Russia trying to employ this tactic of just sending wave upon wave of forces to try to gain what ended up being very marginal territorial gains."

Cooper said that Russia was still facing problems of training and morale among its new conscripts. During the first mobilization, multiple reports had surfaced of new recruits receiving little training and equipment before being sent to the frontlines

Skibitskyi told The Guardian that Russian success depended on how well-equipped and trained the conscripts would be.

How has Russia's offensive in Ukraine been progressing?

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday that Russia had been on the offensive for months. He said that while Russian forces had dug in defensive lines for the winter, the Whitehouse had predicted that they would not sit idly but continue to engage with Ukrainian forces.

The UK Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russia has bolstered defensive locations in recent weeks "suggests commanders are highly likely pre-occupied with the potential for major Ukrainian offensive action in two sectors: either in northern Luhansk Oblast, or in Zaporizhzhia."

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig.-Gen. Pat Ryder said in the Friday Pentagon briefing that the Russians digging in providing an opportunity to train and reequip Ukrainian forces.

On Thursday, the US announced a $3 billion dollar defense package to Ukraine that included Bradley armored fighting vehicles, but Kirby said on Friday that the announcement of the package had nothing to do with an expected offensive.

Skibitskyi told the Guardian that Ukraine depended on the incoming donated munitions and gear to prepare for the offensive.

"If Russia loses this time, then Putin will collapse," said Skibitskyi.



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

Medvedev threatens US with hypersonic cruise missiles, likens US to Nazis

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attend a meeting with members of the government in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by