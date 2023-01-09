Debris of NASA satellite may crash near Korean peninsula in coming hour

NASA's retired Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) is expected to reenter Earth's atmosphere and may crash near the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Science Ministry announced early Monday morning.

While most of the satellite is expected to burn up during the reentry, some components are expected to survive. The satellite is expected to crash between 5:20-6:20 a.m. Israel Time. Residents of the Korean peninsula were asked to exercise caution.

According to NASA, the risk of anyone being harmed by the reentry of the satellite is very low - about 1 in 9,400.