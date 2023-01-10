The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Iran executions amount to 'state sanctioned killing': UN rights chief

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 11:36

The UN human rights chief said that the death penalty was being weaponized by Iran's government to strike fear into the population and stamp out dissent, saying the executions amounted to "state-sanctioned killing".

"The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights – such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations - amounts to state-sanctioned killing," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement, saying the executions violated international human rights law.

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests and more have since been sentenced to death. The UN Human Rights office has received information that two further executions are imminent, the statement said.

Russia to keep developing nuclear triad - defense minister
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 11:54 AM
Break the Wave: 16 Palestinians arrested for terrorist activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 11:09 AM
Elazar Stern receives death threats after criticism of judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 10:57 AM
Judges request 90-day extension in Tair Rada murder case
By MICHAEL STARR
01/10/2023 10:54 AM
Britain says Russian forces may control most of eastern Ukraine's Soleda
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 08:39 AM
Ya'alon calls on police to 'protect officers from Ben-Gvir's orders'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 07:06 AM
Knesset approves establishment of four special committees
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 06:56 AM
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia - EMSC
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 01:33 AM
Amichai Chikli resigns from Knesset under Norwegian Law
By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
01/09/2023 11:20 PM
Moderna considers pricing COVID vaccine at $110-$130
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 09:10 PM
Israeli gunboat invades Lebanese waters, military claims
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 07:59 PM
US national security adviser Sullivan will discuss Iran on Israel trip
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 07:13 PM
Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalized in the US with abdominal pain - report
By REUTERS
01/09/2023 07:08 PM
Israel's Ron Dermer in Washington for meetings with key US officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/09/2023 06:24 PM
Decrease in aliyah from Western countries due to cost of living crisis
By ZVIKA KLEIN
01/09/2023 05:29 PM
