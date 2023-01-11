The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

US Patriot training confirms participation in Ukraine conflict-Russian ambassador

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 04:23

US plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of Patriot missiles provides further proof of Washington's participation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

"The decision of the US defense department to organize a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington's de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv's Nazi criminals," Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Antonov said the real aim of the US administration was to "inflict as much damage as possible on Russia on the battlefield by the hands of the Ukrainians".

A US  official, speaking earlier on the condition of anonymity, said the training would occur at Fort Sill in the coming weeks.

UK's counter-terrorism police launch probe into uranium detected
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 04:25 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro leaves hospital in Florida -report
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 02:54 AM
'Baked Alaska' sentenced to two months for role in US Capitol riot
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 01:02 AM
Australian Cardinal George Pell has died, personal secretary says
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 12:57 AM
New US House creates committee focused on competing with China
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 12:35 AM
Russian military firm Wagner says it controls Ukrainian town of Soledar
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 11:29 PM
NYPD evacuates World Trade Center after bomb scare on PATH train -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 10:53 PM
Ukraine says its need for more weapons crucial, Russian escalation plans
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 10:39 PM
Former kickboxer Tate to remain in custody pending probe -Romanian court
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 10:16 PM
Former Trump Organization CFO gets five months in jail
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 09:48 PM
Ukrainian troops to start training on Patriot system in US soon
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 06:49 PM
Ex-Netanyahu house manager to pay Likud NIS 10,000 in court costs
By MICHAEL STARR
01/10/2023 06:15 PM
Brazil must 'combat terrorism,' court justice says after capital riots
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 04:31 PM
Gun found near school in Merkaz Shapira, southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/10/2023 03:29 PM
Iran confirms 40-year jail term for Belgian on spying charges - Tasnim
By REUTERS
01/10/2023 02:58 PM
