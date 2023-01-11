A man with a knife wounded several people at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Wednesday morning, France Bleu radio reported.

The attacker was "neutralized" by police, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, without going into further detail.

The attack happened around 6:40 a.m. local inside the train station, radio franceinfo said, quoting rail operator SNCF.

The station is one of the busiest in Europe and a major link between Paris, London and the north of Europe.

Police have secured the area and trains were operating normally, franceinfo reported.

BFM TV said police had used a gun to stop the man.