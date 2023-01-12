The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Chinese embassy in UK: 'Firmly opposed' to Britain's Hong Kong report

The Chinese embassy in Britain has expressed dissatisfaction at the British report on 'the erosion of freedoms' in China

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 21:00

China's embassy in Britain said on Thursday it had lodged "stern representations" about the UK's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which criticized what it called the erosion of freedoms in the former British territory by China.

"It distorted facts, grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations," an embassy spokesperson said of the report.

"We are strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to it, and have lodged stern representations with the British side."

Classified documents found in Biden's Wilmington garage -White House
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 05:41 PM
Iranian FM Amirabdollahian to visit Beirut on Thursday evening
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 04:12 PM
Neturei Karta member arrested for Jenin visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 03:29 PM
Man in his 20s arrested for suspected sexual abuse of 12-year-old sister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 11:57 AM
Israeli security forces arrest Lions' Den member suspected of shootings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 10:48 AM
Five Israelis injured in jeep accident in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 10:09 AM
China's climate envoy Xie meets with US counterpart Kerry
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 09:57 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes near Chilean city of Coquimbo -EMSC
By REUTERS
01/12/2023 08:37 AM
IDF soldier shot during training, in moderate condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2023 01:15 AM
Shot fired at IDF guard post, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 11:37 PM
IDF to demolish home of terrorist who murdered Shalom Sofer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 10:44 PM
Netanyahu on judicial reform: You all need to calm down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2023 08:35 PM
COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases, WHO says
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 07:42 PM
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 06:50 PM
Britain urges release of dual national Akbari jailed in Iran
By REUTERS
01/11/2023 05:50 PM
