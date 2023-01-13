"Work is underway to transfer Israeli technology that is related to missiles and drones to Ukraine," Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk claimed at a Ukraine Media Center briefing on Friday afternoon.

He further called on Israel to have more active cooperation with Ukraine due to the Iranian drone supply to Russia.

The ambassador said that Israel has a tendency to avoid discussion of its military-technological assistance to foreign nations, the report said. He also said that there are a lot of projects that he is not allowed to comment on publicly.

We need much more active military technical cooperation. And to have some particularities on the Iranian drones basically, I hope a few more weeks are needed

This is a developing story.