UK to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks, heavy weaponry to Ukraine- statement

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 02:00

Britain will send 14 Challenger 2 tanks and other heavy weaponry to Ukraine in the coming weeks and will train Ukrainian forces to use the tanks and guns in the coming days, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said in a statement late on Saturday.

"The Prime Minister is clear that a long and static war only serves Russia's ends," a government spokesperson said in a statement published on its website.

"That's why he and his ministers will be speaking to our allies across the world in the days and weeks ahead to ramp up pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and secure a better future for Ukraine."

Israeli dies driving off a valley in West Bank
By Walla!
01/14/2023 09:21 PM
Biden's counsel finds 5 more pages of classified docs at Delaware home
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 07:05 PM
Three women and girl, 7, hurt in shooting near London church funeral
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 06:57 PM
Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkey without end to occupation
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 06:30 PM
Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 09:46 AM
Peru president apologizes for dozens of protest deaths
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 05:02 AM
UK's Sunak preparing to block Scottish gender reform bill - The Times
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 02:10 AM
US lawmakers call FAA outage 'unacceptable,' demand fix plan
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 01:56 AM
Terrorist infiltration alert in Nofei Prat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2023 11:38 PM
UK: Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
By REUTERS
01/13/2023 11:03 PM
Jackals attacked residents for second time in northern Israel kibbutz
By Walla!
01/13/2023 07:55 PM
Trump loses bid to dismiss rape accuser's second defamation lawsuit
By REUTERS
01/13/2023 07:48 PM
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of US COVID cases - CDC
By REUTERS
01/13/2023 04:49 PM
Netanyahu: Knesset will hear all positions on Israeli judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2023 04:04 PM
Germany's Scholz in talks with Iraq over natural gas imports
By REUTERS
01/13/2023 03:48 PM
