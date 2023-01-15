The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says it launched missile strikes against Ukraine over weekend

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 13:06

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2023 13:25

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Sunday its forces had launched a wave of missile strikes against Ukrainian military and infrastructure sites on Saturday.

At least 21 people were killed in a strike on a Russian apartment complex in the eastern city of Dnipro in a Russian strike Saturday evening, Ukrainian authorities say.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention Dnipro as a specific target of any strikes.

In its statement, Russia said: "All assigned objects were hit. The targets of the strike have been achieved."

Russia also said its troops had made progress towards the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region, which has been the focus of Russian attacks for months. It said its troops had advanced towards the northern outskirts of the city.

Russia reported its first major territorial gain in months last week, when it said its troops captured the town of Soledar, just a few kilometers north of Bakhmut, after months of brutal fighting for the small town.

Saturday's strikes on Dnipro came just days after Russia announced the latest shake-up to its military command and suggests Russia will continue with its strategy of attempting to target Ukraine's energy and infrastructure networks under the oversight of Valery Gerasimov, Russia's Chief of the General Staff who was put in day-to-day charge of the military campaign.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Government approves Committee of Ministers of Legislative affairs makeup
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 12:42 PM
Dead body found in building site in Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 09:34 AM
IDF soldiers thwart stabbing attempt in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2023 09:24 AM
Israeli dies driving off a valley in West Bank
By Walla!
01/14/2023 09:21 PM
Biden's counsel finds 5 more pages of classified docs at Delaware home
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 07:05 PM
Three women and girl, 7, hurt in shooting near London church funeral
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 06:57 PM
Syrian FM: No normal ties with Turkey without end to occupation
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 06:30 PM
Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 09:46 AM
Peru president apologizes for dozens of protest deaths
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 05:02 AM
UK's Sunak preparing to block Scottish gender reform bill - The Times
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 02:10 AM
US lawmakers call FAA outage 'unacceptable,' demand fix plan
By REUTERS
01/14/2023 01:56 AM
Terrorist infiltration alert in Nofei Prat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2023 11:38 PM
UK: Iran must not follow through with Akbari execution threat
By REUTERS
01/13/2023 11:03 PM
Jackals attacked residents for second time in northern Israel kibbutz
By Walla!
01/13/2023 07:55 PM
Trump loses bid to dismiss rape accuser's second defamation lawsuit
By REUTERS
01/13/2023 07:48 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by