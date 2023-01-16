A pediatrician at Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba was attacked on Monday by the parents of a child that was being treated at the hospital's children's clinic.

The doctor was slightly injured and the parents were both arrested.

The parents have been identified as 24-year-old Yeruham and 28-year-old Ashbol.

The violent attack was sparked by a disagreement between the doctor and the parents, though the nature of the disagreement is currently unknown.

"We will not be silent amid acts of violence against medical workers," Health Minister Arye Deri said in a statement. "I call on law enforcement to bring the attackers to justice and to punish them so severely that these cases don't repeat themselves."

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said that, "Physical and verbal violence against medical workers are a serious and intolerable phenomenon and the Health Ministry will do everything possible to ensure the safety of both medical staff and patients."