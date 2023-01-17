The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

US imposes visa restrictions on 25 people for undermining democracy in Belarus -Blinken

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 15:20

The United States imposed visa restrictions Tuesday on 25 people including lawmakers for undermining democracy in Belarus with politically motivated trials of opposition leaders and activists, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"Those regime officials targeted in today's action include members of the National Assembly of Belarus for their role in passing legislation to authorize the death penalty for persons convicted of supposed 'attempted acts of terrorism,' a charge used to repress and intimidate the democratic opposition and civil society," Blinken said in a statement.

Britain promises new law to ban conversion therapy targeting LGBT people
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 02:51 PM
Iran arrests German for taking photos of 'oil centers', Jam-e Jam report
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 12:17 PM
Russia's spy chief says meeting with CIA's Burns is possible
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:04 AM
Shots fired towards bus in West Bank, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2023 11:03 AM
Chinese foreign ministry would 'welcome' US Secretary Blinken visit
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:51 AM
Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Soledar
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 09:15 AM
Russia defense minister visits Russian troops involved in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 07:17 AM
Knesset Plenum approves appointment of May Golan as Minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 11:49 PM
Italian arrested for transferring money to Palestinian terrorists
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 08:26 PM
Israeli judicial reform proposal is 'dangerous' - Naftali Bennett
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 07:45 PM
Israel's Eli Cohen heads to Davos for World Economic Forum
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/16/2023 07:08 PM
UK defense minister sets out further military aid package to Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 06:52 PM
Russia scrambles jet to intercept German naval plane over Baltic
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 06:20 PM
UK foreign minister Cleverly says Akbari was 'lured back' to Iran
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 06:04 PM
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
By REUTERS
01/16/2023 05:17 PM
