BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan signals May 14 as Turkish elections date

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 18, 2023 12:26

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan indicated in a speech on Wednesday that parliamentary and presidential elections could be held on May 14, after he said the date should be brought forward from June 18.

Speaking to lawmakers of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turks will show their reaction to the main opposition alliance on the same date that elections were held on 1950.

"Our nation will say 'enough' to these coup appreciators, this ambitious but incompetent table of six, on the same day after 73 years," Erdogan said.

Turkish general elections were held on May 14 in 1950, when the Democrat Party became the ruling party, winning against the Republican People's Party (CHP), which had ruled Turkey since its founding.

Earlier in January, Erdogan said the date of Turkey's mid-2023 elections may be brought forward from the scheduled June 18.

Lavrov says Russia's relations with Arab world are on the up
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 12:19 PM
Russia's Lavrov likens US actions to those of Hitler and Napoleon
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 10:39 AM
Man indicted for attempted lynch during Guardian of the Walls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2023 10:17 AM
Indonesia says magnitude 7.0 quake strikes off Sulawesi
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 08:48 AM
Break the Wave: Security forces arrest 7 terror suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2023 08:26 AM
Qantas flight lands safely in Sydney after issuing distress signal
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 06:34 AM
No hope of any survivors in Nepal's deadliest crash in 30 years
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 06:09 AM
Bankman-Fried says claims made by FTX lawyers 'misleading'
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 04:31 AM
US prosecutors won't seek death penalty for accused TX Walmart shooter
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 03:06 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia region
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 02:52 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia region
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 02:52 AM
Blinken says US 'appalled' by execution of British-Iranian national
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 01:45 AM
Russia's commissioner denies talks on prisoner exchange with Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/18/2023 12:58 AM
Blinken says he had no knowledge of documents taken to Penn Biden Center
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:47 PM
Trump to make first 2024 campaign appearance in South Carolina
By REUTERS
01/17/2023 11:19 PM
