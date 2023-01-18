Netanyahu visits Deri at his Har Nof home after High Court ruling

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at Interior and Health Minister Arye Deri's home in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem shortly after the announcement of Deri's disqualification from ministership by the High Court.

KAN News eported that a number of Shas MKs also went to Deri's home following the decision.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enters the home of Health and Interior Minister Arye Deri on the evening of January 18, 2023 (CREDIT: HAIM GOLDBERG/KIKAR HASHABAT/MAARIV).