Israel's High Court blocks Arye Deri from serving as minister

Shas chairman Arye Deri cannot retain his position as interior and health minister, the High Court ruled on Wednesday in response to petitions challenging Deri's appointment and the Basic Law amendments that allowed his rise to the post despite his criminal sentencing.

In December, the so-called “Deri Law” was passed, which amended the Basic Law: The Government that prevented those with suspended sentences from serving as a minister. Deri was previously charged with tax offenses and signed a plea bargain that gave him a suspended prison sentence and a fine.

On January 5, the High Court heard arguments against Deri's appointment. Petitioners argued that it was an unreasonable appointment given Deri's criminal past and that he had committed to not return to public life as part of the plea bargain. Petitions also attacked the procedure of the Basic Law amendment.

The Reasonableness Clause is a principle used by the court to intercede in administrative decisions that are beyond the scope of what a reasonable and responsible authority would entertain. Critics argued to the court that Deri had demonstrated a pattern of criminal behavior over the years and no remorse for these actions. High Court President Esther Hayut noted that at the time that Deri committed his offenses, he had been a public servant.

Deri’s lawyers argued that their client had not intended to stay out of public service after signing his plea bargain, and it was not his intention or understanding that was the outcome of signing the deal.

Health and Interior Minister Arye Deri at the handover ceremony for the Interior Ministry, January 1, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Petitioners: Deri changed rules of the game

Petitioners argued to the court the procedure of the passing of the amendment to the Basic Law. It was contended during the hearing that the amendment "changed the rules of the game during play" of the 2022 general election. It was known that Deri was unable to serve in the government at the time of voting, and the law was an element of negotiation in the coalition talks to form a government. They also argued that it was passed in a "hasty" manner with little discussion.

The Deri Law was accused of being a personal law, rather than a general one as legislation should be. Proponents of the amendment argued at the hearing that, while Deri was impacted by the law, his case part of a broader, general issue that had to be addressed.

The decision on Deri's appointment comes as major judicial reforms are being discussed. Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced the reforms on the eve of the hearing and was seen by some critics as antagonistic to the court. The proposed reform would all but remove the Reasonableness Clause and severely limit the High Court's ability to review the Knesset's legislation.

This is a developing story.