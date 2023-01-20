Two killed in New York private plane crash

A small plane crashed Thursday night near the Westchester County Airport in New York, killing both people on board, officials told the New Haven Register.

The two people killed have yet to be officially identified by local police.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 vanished from radar shortly after taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City, Elizabeth Isham Cory, spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told the Register.

Police told New York-based news outlet ABC7 that the plane left JFK just before 5:00 p.m. and was headed to Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.

A call was made around 5:25 p.m. to Westchester County Airport to report low oil pressure, according to ABC7. Five minutes later, the airport reportedly lost contact with the plane.

ABC7 reports that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.