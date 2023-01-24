The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Seven dead in shooting in Half Moon Bay, California

A suspect is now in custody for a shooting that has cost the lives of seven people

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 04:05

Updated: JANUARY 24, 2023 04:51
Man in handcuffs - illustrative (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Man in handcuffs - illustrative
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, CBS News reported.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Twitter reported a shooting incident with multiple victims and said a suspect was in custody.

Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco.

Investigators had peacefully taken a 67-year-old man into custody about two hours after the incident, as a deputy spotted the suspect's car in a parking lot of a San Mateo County Sheriff's Department substation, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, citing a sheriff's department statement.

The weapon was found in his car, the report said.

Police respond to a shooting with multiple casualties in the Monterey Park area of Los Angeles, California, US on January 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALLISON DINNER) Police respond to a shooting with multiple casualties in the Monterey Park area of Los Angeles, California, US on January 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALLISON DINNER)

Deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim wounded at the first location in Half Moon Bay, then found three more dead at another place nearby, the Chronicle reported.

One of the locations was a mushroom farm, the Chronicle said.

The shooting took place as the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County, about 400 miles (640 km) to the south, was still roiling from a mass shooting on Saturday that killed 11 people



Tags crime shooting gun California death
