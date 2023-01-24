Key Russian invasion commander likely dismissed from post -UK intel

One of Russia's key operational commanders in Ukraine has likely been dismissed from this role, the United Kingdom's Defense Ministry said in a Tuesday morning intelligence update.

General Colonel Mikhail Teplinsky, head of Russia's airborne infantry (VDV), was the officer who oversaw the Kremlin's withdrawal to the east bank of the Dnieper River in November.

The UK Defense Ministry said it was unclear if Teplinsky, retained command of Russia's airborne forces or was also removed from this post, and noted that his dismissal could be a result of a dispute over the VDV unit's use. The airborne were being deployed to hold territory and other roles usually assigned to mechanized infantry.The UK also attributed the uncertain dismissal to an ongoing attempt by General Valery Gerasimov to exert authority over military operations.