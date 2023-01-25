The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian warship simulates hypersonic missile strike in Atlantic Ocean

"A ship armed with Zircons is capable of inflicting pinpoint powerful strikes against any enemy targets at sea and on land," said The Russian Defense Ministry

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 25, 2023 14:31

Updated: JANUARY 25, 2023 15:07
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
(photo credit: RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A Russian warship conducted a simulated hypersonic missile strike on a mock enemy ship in the Atlantic Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In the training exercise, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate ran a computer simulation plotting out the use of the Zircon hypersonic missile against a target 900 km away.

The warship was deployed to the Atlantic Ocean in January, and the equipping of the Zircon cruise missile is the first time the hypersonic weapon has seen active duty.

The Zircon is Russia's newest hypersonic missile. It was planned in both maritime and air-launched variants, but production restrictions prompted a focus on the naval system. Russia already possesses an air-launched hypersonic cruise missile, the Kinzhal, which was reportedly used against a Ukrainian military position in March. A mobile ground launcher for the weapon was reportedly being developed, TASS reported in early November.

"A ship armed with Zircons is capable of inflicting pinpoint powerful strikes against any enemy targets at sea and on land," The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday. "At the same time, a feature of the Zircon hypersonic missiles is the ability to reliably overcome any modern and advanced air defense and missile defense systems."

A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

Russia, China and the United States are racing to develop hypersonic weapons technologies and systems to foil their use. The US still does not have any hypersonic missiles in operation.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev threatened the United States of America in early January, referencing the placement of the missiles aboard the Admiral Gorshkov.

"The main gift of the New Year was the arsenal of Zircon missiles that went yesterday to the shores of NATO countries," said Medvedev. "Let it [Admiral Gorshkov] stand somewhere 100 miles from the coast, closer to the Potomac River."



Tags Russia China Russian News weapons Russia-US missiles Russian Jets usa Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
5

NATO's Baltic States, Russia remove ambassadors as diplomatic relations downgraded

NATO and Russian flags are seen through broken glass this illustration taken April 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by