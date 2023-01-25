Legal advisor regulation hits snag in committee, other reforms advance

A bill for the regulation of government legal advisors would not be promoted at this stage in accordance with the Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afik recommendations, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman announced on Wednesday, but affirmed that other judicial reforms would be advanced with discussions of a draft committee bill.

Afik stated in a letter to Rothman on Wednesday that the discussion of legislation regulating government legal advisors was beyond the scope of the committee’s purpose, as it was a matter more suitable for regular legislation rather than a Basic Law.

While Rothman didn’t agree with Afik’s position, he accepted the recommendation. He said that the matters of the Override Clause, changes to the judge selection committee composition, and removal of the Reasonableness Clause would be advanced as a bill draft for discussion at the committee.