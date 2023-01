Right-wing activists entered the Christian quarter in Jerusalem after their entry to the Nablus Gate was blocked by the police and confronted Arab residents in the area Thursday night, Israeli media reports.

No injuries or arrests were reported, though chairs were thrown amid the clash. Right-wing activists reportedly chanted "Ben-Gvir is weak against Hamas".

The government prohibits right-wing activists from marching with Israeli flags through the Nablus Gate in the Muslim Quarter.