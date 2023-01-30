The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says nuclear arms treaty with US may end after 2026

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 08:18

Russia's deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on Monday that it was "quite possible" the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States would end after 2026.

"This is quite a possible scenario," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in an interview.

US-Russia talks on resuming inspections under the New START treaty, which expires in February 2026, were called off at the last minute in November 2022. Neither side has agreed on a time frame for new talks.

TikTok's chief to testify before Congress in March
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 12:11 PM
Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov formally resigns from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 11:57 AM
Bill revoking 'pay-for-slay' terrorists citizenship passes first reading
By MICHAEL STARR
01/30/2023 11:36 AM
Netanyahu to meet with mother of Gaza captive Avera Mengistu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 10:21 AM
Russia says pipeline leak in Siberia caused 200 sq m oil spill
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 10:11 AM
Armed border crossing incident from Syria to Israel not terror-related
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/30/2023 08:47 AM
China's top diplomat to visit Moscow in February
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 08:38 AM
Russian official rules out talks with Ukraine or West
By REUTERS
01/30/2023 06:19 AM
14-year-old in Ramle arrested for allegedly stabbing fellow student
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 07:21 PM
Israel fears intel leak after drone falls inside Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 07:12 PM
Russia's Lavrov urges Israel and Palestinians not to worsen tensions
By REUTERS
01/29/2023 07:12 PM
47-year-old victim of City of David attack released from hospital
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/29/2023 05:09 PM
Netanyahu gets extension to return $300,000 granted illegally
By MICHAEL STARR
01/29/2023 03:02 PM
IDF reinforces Border Police with Givati, Golani fighters
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/29/2023 01:55 PM
IDF shoots at two armed men trying to cross Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2023 12:02 PM
