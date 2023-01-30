The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar

The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 11:00

Updated: JANUARY 30, 2023 11:50
A man walks amid the damages at the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)
A man walks amid the damages at the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 4, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)

An explosion in a mosque killed at least 19 worshippers and wounded dozens more in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, a hospital official said, and many of the casualties were police officers who had gathered for daily prayers.

The mosque was located close to a police housing block, and there were some 260 people inside when the blast occurred, according to police.

"It happened during prayers. A two-storey building has collapsed," an eyewitness told local news channel Geo TV, saying he was just outside the mosque when the explosion happened.

"We received 19 dead and over 90 injured from the Peshawar Police Lines blast," said Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the city's Lady Reading Hospital, referring to the neighborhood. "Many others are in critical condition.”

"We received 19 dead and over 90 injured from the Peshawar Police Lines blast."

Mohammad Asim

According to police, there were more casualties buried beneath the rubble.

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest (credit: REUTERS)A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest (credit: REUTERS)

Police and residents at the scene

Footage from government broadcaster PTV showed police and residents scrambling to remove the debris and carrying wounded people on their shoulders.

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," police official Sikandar Khan said.



Tags pakistan mosque Middle East Explosion
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by