Four arrested in Jerusalem for manufacturing weapons with 3D printer

Four suspects were arrested on suspicion of production and trafficking illegally acquired and manufactured weapons, Israel Police announced on Tuesday morning.

The suspects are residents of east Jerusalem and are accused of the illegal import of weapons from China and the US, as well as the production of weapons for trafficking purposes.

In addition to a collection of weapons and ammunition, a 3-D printer used for manufacturing weapons such as knuckle dusters was also confiscated, as well as a stash of illegal drugs.