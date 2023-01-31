Russian missile hits Ukrainian synagogue, Chief Rabbi condemns attack

A chief rabbi of Ukraine condemned a Russian missile damaging a synagogue on Tuesday.

"In a normative world it is accepted that holy places are off limits, the Russians also broke this convention," said Rabbi Moshe Azman. "I expect world leaders to strongly condemn the criminal act."

Former minister, MK Zeev Elkin tweeted that "a Russian missile hit an ancient Synagogue in Ukraine in the area where my late great-grandfather was born, grew up and was murdered, during the civil war."

He added that he is named for this great-grandfather.

"How sad and disgusting," he said of the damage done by Russia to this synagogue. "The world should condemn damage to holy sites and houses of worship, even when it comes to war," Elkin wrote. Elkin made aliyah from Ukraine and while he was a member of the Likud party, would accompany Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a confidant and translator.

This is a developing story.