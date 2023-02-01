Russian journalist sentenced to eight years in jail for 'fake news'

Prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov was sentenced in absentia to eight years in jail by a Moscow court on Wednesday after it found him guilty of spreading 'fake news' about the Russian army, state media reported.

Investigators opened a case against Nevzorov last year for posts on social media in which he accused Russia's armed forces of deliberately shelling a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an assertion Moscow said was false.

Nevzorov's wife wrote on Instagram in March that she and her husband were in Israel.